U.S. House panels issue subpoenas to Deutsche Bank, others, in Trump probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. House of Representatives committees have issued subpoenas to multiple financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank AG, for information on U.S. President Donald Trump's finances, the panels' Democratic leaders said on Monday.

“The potential use of the U.S. financial system for illicit purposes is a very serious concern. The Financial Services Committee is exploring these matters, including as they may involve the president and his associates, as thoroughly as possible," the committee's chair, Maxine Waters, said in a statement.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement the subpoenas issued included a "friendly subpoena to Deutsche Bank."

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

