U.S. House panel to hold hearing on treatment of migrant children

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House Oversight Committee has scheduled a hearing next week on the separation and treatment of immigrant children and has launched an investigation into reports of offensive Facebook posts by border patrol officers, the panel said on Tuesday.

Representative Elijah Cummings, the committee's Democratic chairman, said the panel had invited Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan from the Department of Homeland Security and Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan from U.S. Customs and Border Protection to testify on July 12.

"The Trump administration’s actions at the southern border are grotesque and dehumanizing," Cummings said. "There seems to be open contempt for the rule of law and for basic human decency."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

