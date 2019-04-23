U.S. House panel chairman subpoenas ex-White House counsel McGahn

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler on Monday subpoenaed former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before the panel in its investigation of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

In a statement, Nadler said the committee had asked for documents from McGahn by May 7 and for him to testify on May 21. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report said Trump asked McGahn to fire Mueller.

"Mr. McGahn is a critical witness to many of the alleged instances of obstruction of justice and other misconduct described in the Mueller report," Nadler said.

An attorney for McGahn was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and David Morgan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

