U.S. House panel approves contempt citations against Barr, Ross

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Oversight Committee voted on Wednesday to approve contempt of Congress citations against Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for defying congressional subpoenas related to the U.S. Census.

By a 24-15 vote, the panel recommended that the full House of Representatives find Barr and Ross in contempt for refusing to cooperate with an investigation of the Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Dan Grebler)

