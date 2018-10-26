U.S. House office building evacuated: congressional official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An office building adjacent to the U.S. Capitol that houses lawmakers' offices was evacuated on Thursday, according to a congressional official who did not cite a reason for the action.

U.S. Capitol Police were not immediately available to comment on the Cannon House Office Building evacuation. Most members of the House of Representatives are in their home-state districts campaigning for re-election during a long congressional recess.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.