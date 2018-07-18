Football world cup 2018

U.S. House may consider new sanctions on Russia: Speaker Ryan

World Reuters Jul 18, 2018 00:08:21 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday said he is willing to consider additional sanctions on Russia, and reiterated his support for U.S. intelligence community findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Speaking to reporters a day after President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ryan said if congressional committees believe further sanctions on Russia are necessary, "I'm more than happy to consider those."

"Russia is a menacing government that does not share our interests and it does not share our values," he said.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 00:08 AM

