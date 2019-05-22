U.S. House lawmaker subpoenas Hope Hicks and an ex-staffer to Don McGahn

(Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler, on Tuesday announced he has issued subpoenas to former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson, the former chief of staff to then-White House counsel Donald McGahn.

The subpoenas, which seek both testimony and documents in connection with the committee's probe into whether President Donald Trump obstructed Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, were announced on the same day that McGahn defied a congressional subpoena at the White House's request.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler)

