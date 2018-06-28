Football world cup 2018

U.S. House defeats broad Republican immigration bill

World Reuters Jun 28, 2018 01:07:45 IST

U.S. House defeats broad Republican immigration bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives, as expected, defeated a Republican "compromise" bill on Wednesday aimed at providing long-term protections to "Dreamers" brought to the United States illegally as children, and dealing with a crisis over immigrant children being separated from their families.

The 301-121 vote cleared the way for the House to debate an immigration measure more narrowly targeted at addressing family separations. That legislation, which also faces difficulties in Congress, is likely to be considered sometime this week.

The defeated bill would have provided $25 billion for President Donald Trump to build a wall along with U.S. border with Mexico.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 01:07 AM

