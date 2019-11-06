Associate Partner

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

U.S. House committees seek deposition with Trump chief of staff Mulvaney in impeachment probe

World Reuters Nov 06, 2019 02:11:12 IST

U.S. House committees seek deposition with Trump chief of staff Mulvaney in impeachment probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump said on Tuesday they had asked Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House Chief of Staff, to appear for a deposition on Nov. 8.

"Based on evidence gathered in the impeachment inquiry and public reporting, we believe that you possess substantial first-hand knowledge and information relevant to the House's impeachment inquiry," leaders of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees said in a letter to Mulvaney.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 02:11:12 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores