U.S. House committees seek deposition with Trump chief of staff Mulvaney in impeachment probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump said on Tuesday they had asked Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House Chief of Staff, to appear for a deposition on Nov. 8.

"Based on evidence gathered in the impeachment inquiry and public reporting, we believe that you possess substantial first-hand knowledge and information relevant to the House's impeachment inquiry," leaders of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees said in a letter to Mulvaney.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

