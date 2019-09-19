U.S. House committee reaches deal for testimony by Trump Afghan envoy

You are here:
World Reuters Sep 19, 2019 05:11:43 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's top negotiator for Afghanistan will hold a briefing for the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, the panel said on Wednesday, after the committee subpoenaed him in frustration at his refusal to meet with its members.

The committee said that Zalmay Khalilzad, the special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, would hold a classified briefing for the panel on Thursday morning.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 05:11:43 IST

