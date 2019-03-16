U.S. hopes to continue talks with North Korea: Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is hopeful that it can continue to hold denuclearization talks with North Korea, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday following reports that a top Pyongyang official had said the country may suspend negotiations.

Pompeo, speaking at a news conference, also said he had every expectation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would live up to his commitment not to resume nuclear and missile testing.

"We're hopeful that we can continue to have conversations, negotiations," the top U.S. diplomat told reporters, adding that North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui had left open the possibility of continued talks in the reported remarks.

"It's the administration's desire that we continue to have conversations around this," Pompeo added.

U.S. officials have said they remain open to talks after the second summit between Kim and President Donald Trump collapsed last month with no deal, but have given no specifics.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, David Brunnstrum and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

