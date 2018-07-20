U.S. homeland security chief: America must prepare for more Russian meddling

(Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Thursday said the United States needed to be prepared for an attempt by Russia to interfere in elections in all 50 U.S. states this year, adding that there was no question Moscow interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential contest.

President Donald Trump this week has struggled to quiet an uproar over his failure to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's meddling when the two leaders met in Helsinki on Monday.

