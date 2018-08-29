U.S. has not determined 'genocidal intent' for attacks on Rohingya - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has not made a determination of "genocidal intent" for attacks on Rohingya in Myanmar for legal reasons, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"It is a very specific legal designation. It is not one that is easily made. To the average person, of course these things are incredibly horrific and it seems we should just slap a label on something. Well, they're complex legal designations that have legal meaning and weight in courts around the world," said spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

