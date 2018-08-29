U.S. has no plans to suspend more military exercises with South Korea - Mattis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has no plans to suspend more military exercises with South Korea, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday, saying it had halted some major exercises as a good-faith gesture for talks with North Korea while others had continued.

"We took the step to suspend several of the largest exercises as a good-faith measure coming out of the Singapore summit," Mattis told reporters, referring to the June meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "We have no plans at this time to suspend any more exercises," he said, adding that no decisions had yet been on major exercises for next year.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

