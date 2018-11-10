U.S. has duty to ensure refugees can seek asylum: UNHCR

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States must ensure that anyone fleeing violence or persecution who needs refugee protection is able to receive it promptly and "without obstruction", in line with its treaty obligations, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday.

Earlier, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that will effectively suspend the granting of asylum to migrants who cross the U.S. border with Mexico illegally for up to 90 days.

