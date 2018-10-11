U.S. had no advance knowledge of Khashoggi disappearance - State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States had no advance knowledge of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance, State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said on Wednesday.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that U.S. intelligence intercepted the communications of Saudi officials discussing a plan to capture him, citing an unidentified person familiar with the information.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish)

