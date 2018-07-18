Football world cup 2018

U.S. grand jury indicts woman on charges of being Russian agent

World Reuters Jul 18, 2018 04:05:25 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Russian woman on charges of acting as an agent of the Russian government, the Justice Department said.

Maria Butina, who studied at American University in Washington and is a founder of the pro-gun Russian advocacy group Right to Bear Arms, was arrested on Sunday and is scheduled to appear on Wednesday in federal court in Washington, the department said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 04:05 AM

