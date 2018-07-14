Football world cup 2018

U.S. grand jury indicts 12 Russian spies in 2016 election hacking

World Reuters Jul 14, 2018 00:06:51 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal grand jury on Friday indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges of hacking the computer networks of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party, the Justice Department said.

The indictments were issued three days before U.S. President Donald Trump, who is currently on a visit to Britain, meets Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in Helsinki.

"The indictment charges 12 Russian military officers by name with conspiring to interfere with the 2016 presidential election," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told a news conference.

(Reporting by David Shepherdson; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham)

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 00:06 AM

