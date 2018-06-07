You are here:
U.S. first lady Melania Trump makes first public appearance in weeks

World Reuters Jun 07, 2018 04:05:27 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Melania Trump reappeared in front of the cameras on Wednesday for the first time since May 10, travelling with her husband President Donald Trump to a hurricane briefing.

Melania Trump underwent a surgical procedure on May 14 to treat a benign kidney condition which the White House said was successful. She was released from hospital on May 19, the White House said.

"She went through a little rough patch, but she's doing great," the president said, introducing his wife at the beginning of a hurricane briefing at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington.

"She's done a fantastic job as First Lady. The people love you," he said. The Trumps have complained on Twitter about what they have described as unfair speculation about her lengthy absence from the public eye.

