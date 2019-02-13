U.S. FDA panel recommends approval of Johnson & Johnson's depression drug

(Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended Johnson & Johnson's experimental nasal spray, which has a compound similar to often-abused ketamine, for patients suffering from depression.

The panel voted 14-2 in favour of the drug esketamine, developed to treat major depression in patients who have not benefited from at least two different therapies, saying its benefits outweighed the risks.

One member in the panel abstained from voting on the question.

Esketamine is a variation of the anaesthetic ketamine, which is also abused as a recreational party drug with the street nickname Special K.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.