U.S. expresses concern about "flaws" in Pakistan campaign

World Reuters Jul 28, 2018

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expressed concern on Friday about "flaws" in the campaign process leading up to the Pakistani election this week.

"These included constraints placed on freedoms of expression and association during the campaign period that were at odds with Pakistani authorities’ stated goal of a fully fair and transparent election," the State Department said in a statement.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 01:05 AM

