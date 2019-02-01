U.S. envoy will meet with North Korean counterpart in Seoul February 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to Seoul on Feb. 3, where he will meet with his North Korean counterpart, the State Department said on Thursday.

They will discuss steps to advance the denuclearisation of North Korea and ways to make progress on the commitments made by President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during their summit in Singapore last June, the State Department said.

(Reporting by Makini Brice in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)

