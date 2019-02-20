U.S. envoy for North Korea heads for Vietnam for more pre-summit talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. special representative for North Korea is travelling to Hanoi on Tuesday to continue preparations for a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam to be held next week, the State Department said.

State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said he had no details of the meetings Stephen Biegun would have in Hanoi.

Biegun spent three days in North Korea from Feb. 6-8, a trip he said was aimed at agreeing what "concrete deliverables" for the Feb. 27-28 summit. The State Department said after those talks that Biegun agreed to hold further meetings with his counterpart Kim Hyok Chol ahead of the summit.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

