You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

U.S. doubts ability of South Sudan's president and rebel leader to bring peace

World Reuters Jul 23, 2018 00:06:11 IST

U.S. doubts ability of South Sudan's president and rebel leader to bring peace

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The United States doubts whether South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar have the leadership qualities needed to deliver peace to the country at war since 2013, the White House said on Sunday.

Peace talks last week in the South Sudanese capital Juba need to be more inclusive to succeed, the White House said, adding that it will impose fresh sanctions on anyone who threatens the country's stability.

The statement constitutes tough U.S. language about South Sudan, a country whose independence in 2011 Washington backed after a war with Sudan that lasted decades. Since then, tens of thousands have been killed in a civil war.

"We are deeply concerned about the direction of the current peace process .... A narrow agreement between elites will not solve the problems plaguing South Sudan," said the statement.

It implored the warring parties to implement a ceasefire as a first step and condemned a move by the country's parliament to extend the government's term in office.

"South Sudan's political leaders ... have not demonstrated the leadership required to bring genuine peace ... We remain sceptical that they can oversee a peaceful and timely transition to democracy and good governance," it said.

On June 13, a U.S.-drafted resolution at the United Nations Security Council imposed an arms embargo.

South Sudan's parliament voted this month to extend Kiir's mandate until 2021, a move likely to undermine the peace talks as opposition groups say the change is illegal [L8N1U84AE].

Last week Kiir said he is ready to accept a peace deal to end the war and set up an inclusive new government. The proposed deal would give the country five vice presidents and also covers security and power sharing arrangements.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores