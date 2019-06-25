U.S. doesn't respect international law - Iran's U.N. envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iran's ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday the latest U.S. sanctions against Iran showed that Washington does not respect international law and called for dialogue on regional security.

The U.S. decision to impose more sanctions is another indication that the United States "has no respect for international law and order," Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi told reporters at the United Nations.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

