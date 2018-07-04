U.S. does not recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea: White House

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday reiterated its position that the United States does not recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"We don’t recognise Russia’s attempts to annex Crimea at all,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters as Trump flew to West Virginia. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to hold a summit on July 16 in Helsinki.

