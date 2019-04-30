U.S. deputy attorney general Rosenstein who appointed Mueller resigning

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller in May 2017 to investigate links between the Russian government and President Donald Trump's campaign, said on Monday he was resigning from his post.

In a letter to Trump, Rosenstein echoed two of Trump’s signature phrases, writing that he helped staff the department with officials “devoted to the values that make America great” and adding that “we always put America first.”

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Andy Sullivan; Editing by Peter Cooney)

