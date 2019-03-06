You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

U.S. declines to elaborate on Pompeo labelling Taliban terrorists

World Reuters Mar 06, 2019 03:06:18 IST

U.S. declines to elaborate on Pompeo labelling Taliban terrorists

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. State Department spokesman on Tuesday declined to elaborate on a comment by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday in which he called the Taliban terrorists.

“The secretary’s words speak for themselves and I am not going to go beyond that," spokesman Robert Palladino told a briefing. He said U.S. and Taliban representatives currently are meeting in Doha.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 03:06:18 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores