U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 10,000 - Reuters tally

World Reuters Apr 07, 2020 00:16:33 IST

(Reuters) - The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States has the third-highest number of reported deaths from the disease in the world, exceeded only by Italy with 16,523 and Spain with 13,055.

White House medical experts have forecast that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans could be killed in the pandemic, even if sweeping orders to stay home are followed.

(Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T)

(Reporting by Christine Chan in New York; Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Matthew Lewis)

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 00:16:33 IST

