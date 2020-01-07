U.S. created 'global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor' by killing Soleimani - Iran foreign minister

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States has created "global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor" by killing senior Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Monday.

"What the US has accomplished in its terrorist assassination of anti-ISIS heroes is to unleash global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor—on a scale not seen in recent memory," Zarif wrote. "End of malign U.S. presence in West Asia has begun."

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

