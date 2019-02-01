U.S. court finds Syria liable for journalist Colvin's killing

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has ruled that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government is liable for at least $302.5 million in damages for its role in the 2012 death of renowned American journalist Marie Colvin while covering the Syrian civil war.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said in a ruling made public on Wednesday that the Syrian government "engaged in an act of extrajudicial killing of a United States national."

Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik were killed in the besieged Syrian city of Homs while reporting on the Syrian conflict.

The lawsuit filed by Colvin's family in 2016 accused officials in Assad's government of deliberately targeting rockets against a makeshift broadcast studio where Colvin and other reporters were living and working.

Jackson wrote that "a targeted attack on a media center hosting foreign journalists that resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries ... is an unconscionable act." The judge ruled that compensatory damages to be awarded in addition to the $300 million in punitive damages would be calculated at a later date.

A biographical film about Colvin, called "A Private War" and starring British actress Rosamund Pike, was released last year, bringing fresh attention to her career.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.