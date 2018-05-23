You are here:
U.S. court backs transgender student at centre of bathroom dispute

May 23, 2018

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that federal law protects a transgender student who fought all the way to the Supreme Court for the right to use a bathroom at a high school in Virginia that corresponded with his gender identity.

U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen rejected a bid by the Gloucester County School Board to dismiss the lawsuit filed by student Gavin Grimm. In doing so, the judge found that Grimm is covered by a federal law that bars discrimination in education. Grimm graduated from high school in June 2017.

Grimm, 19, was born a girl and identifies as male. Grimm had sued the school board to win the right to use the public school's boys' bathroom. Grimm argued the school's refusal violated a federal anti-discrimination law called Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection under the law.

The judge said the parties should schedule a settlement conference within 30 days.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

