You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

U.S. Congress passes $716 billion defence policy bill, Trump expected to sign

World Reuters Aug 02, 2018 01:06:09 IST

U.S. Congress passes $716 billion defence policy bill, Trump expected to sign

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed a $716 billion defence policy bill on Wednesday, backing President Donald Trump's call for a bigger, stronger military and sidestepping a potential battle with the White House over technology from major Chinese firms.

As voting continued, the vote for the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, was 79-10 in the 100-member Senate. Since it was passed by the House of Representatives last week, it now goes to the White House, where Trump is expected to sign it into law.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 01:06 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores