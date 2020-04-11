You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

U.S. Congress leaders, Mnuchin aim for deal on next coronavirus response bill

World Reuters Apr 11, 2020 00:13:14 IST

U.S. Congress leaders, Mnuchin aim for deal on next coronavirus response bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Congressional leaders and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will hold bipartisan negotiations on the contents of a new coronavirus response bill with the goal of reaching a deal by early next week, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday.

Schumer, saying he had a "constructive" phone call with Mnuchin, said in a statement: "There’s no reason why we can’t come to a bipartisan agreement by early next week.” Additional money for a small business loan fund is expected to be included in new legislation.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2020 00:13:14 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

The right way to wear, take off and wash a face cover aka homemade, reusable mask

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 10 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 10 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres