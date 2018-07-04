Football world cup 2018

U.S. concerned about situation in southern Syria: State Dept

World Reuters Jul 04, 2018 03:05:46 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed a ceasefire in southern Syria in a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Tuesday, a State Department spokeswoman said.

"Now, as we watch the situation over there, we have extreme concerns," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters. "There are ongoing air strikes, some humanitarian aid had been stopped and may be getting back in now, but it is certainly not a safe situation."

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 03:05 AM

