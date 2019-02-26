U.S. citizen detained in Yemen 'reunited' with family: Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that American citizen Danny Burch has been reunited with his family and praised the United Arab Emirates for its role in "bringing Danny home."

In September 2017, Burch was detained in Yemen and had been held by the country's Houthi group until January 2018, when he was released and taken to Oman.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Makini Brice; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.