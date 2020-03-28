U.S. CDC reports 85,356 coronavirus cases, 1,246 deaths

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 85,356 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 16,916 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 252 to 1,246.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on March 26 compared to its count a day ago. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT).

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.