U.S. CDC reports 1,528,235 coronavirus cases, 91,664 deaths

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 1,528,235 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 23,405 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,324 to 91,664.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 19, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.