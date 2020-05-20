You are here:
U.S. CDC reports 1,504,830 coronavirus cases, 90,340 deaths

World Reuters May 20, 2020 03:10:22 IST

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 1,504,830 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 24,481 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 933 to 90,340.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 18, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 03:10:22 IST



