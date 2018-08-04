You are here:
U.S. asks U.N. to blacklist Russian bank, others: diplomats

World Reuters Aug 04, 2018 02:05:36 IST

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States has asked the United Nations Security Council North Korea sanctions committee to blacklist a Russian bank, a Moscow-based North Korean banker and two front companies for Pyongyang's primary foreign exchange bank, diplomats said on Friday.

The list of proposed designations mirrors new sanctions announced by the U.S. Treasury earlier on Friday.

The 15-member Security Council committee has to agree such requests by consensus. The council blacklisted North Korea's primary foreign exchange bank, the Foreign Trade Bank, in August last year.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols at the United Nations; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 02:05 AM

