World Reuters Apr 12, 2019

U.S. appeals court stays Alabama execution of man convicted of 1991 killing

By Brendan O'Brien

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court temporarily stayed the execution in Alabama on Thursday of a man convicted of killing a minister and wounding his wife with a sword and dagger while robbing their home three days before Christmas 1991.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cited jurisdictional issues raised in the case in upholding a delay of 60 days that a district judge had earlier granted in the case of Christopher Price, 46.

Price was convicted and sentenced to death in 1993 in the killing of William Lynn, a minister, in his home in Bazemore, Alabama on Dec. 22, 1991.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Additional reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019 06:06:38 IST

