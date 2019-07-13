U.S. appeals court blocks Trump administration birth control exemptions

BOSTON (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday blocked the Trump administration from enforcing new rules allowing employers to obtain exemptions from an Obamacare requirement they provide health insurance that covers women's birth control.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia upheld a nationwide injunction that a lower-court judge issued in January that prevented the rules from taking effect.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

