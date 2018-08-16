You are here:
U.S. and Mexico to set up joint team to fight drug cartels

World Reuters Aug 16, 2018 02:05:47 IST

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Mexico will set up a joint team based in Chicago to target Mexican drug cartels, their leaders, and finances, officials said on Wednesday.

The team will aim to slow the flow of illegal drugs from Mexico into Chicago and other U.S. cities and stem a deadly drug epidemic hitting the United States, the U.S. officials said at a joint news conference.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 02:05 AM

