U.S. ambassador to U.N. warns China would be crossing a ‘red line’ if it provides weapons to Russia

Washington: China would cross a “red line” if it provided lethal aid to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. ambassador to the United Nations warned Sunday.

“We welcome the Chinese announcement that they want peace because that’s what we always want to pursue in situations like this. But we also have to be clear that if there are any thoughts and efforts by the Chinese and others to provide lethal support to the Russians in their brutal attack against Ukraine, that is unacceptable,” Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN’s Pamela Brown on “State of the Union.”

“That would be a red line,” s

However, Beijing on Monday slammed what it called “false” claims by the United States that China is considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine.

“We do not accept the United States’ finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing, accusing Washington of “spreading false information”.

The U.S. believes China may be providing nonlethal military assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine, nbcnews quoted four U.S. officials familiar with the matter as saying on Sunday.

The officials declined to provide specifics about the nonlethal military assistance but said it could include gear for the spring offensive, such as uniforms or even body armour, it said.

While China has provided some help to Russia, including parroting Russian disinformation campaigns about the war and promoting Russian false pretexts for the war, this is more tangible assistance for Russian troops in Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter told nbcnews.

