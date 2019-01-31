U.S. aid agency creating humanitarian plan for Venezuela with Guaido - spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mark Green, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, spoke with Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

U.S. officials will continue to coordinate with Guaido's team about the creation of a specific plan in the upcoming days to meet the country's humanitarian needs, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Makini Brice and David Alexander)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.