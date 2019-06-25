U.N. Security Council condemns attacks on oil tankers in Middle East

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Monday condemned the attacks on oil tankers in the Middle East as serious threat to international peace and security.

"The council members urge concerned parties and all countries in the region to exercise maximum restraint and take measures and actions to reduce escalation and end tension," Kuwait's U.N. ambassador, Mansour Al-Otaibi, said in a statement following a Security Council meeting.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

