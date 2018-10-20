You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

U.N. secretary-general 'deeply troubled' by Saudi journalist's death

World Reuters Oct 20, 2018 07:05:26 IST

U.N. secretary-general 'deeply troubled' by Saudi journalist's death

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply troubled" by the confirmation by Riyadh of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death, a United Nations spokesman said on Friday.

The U.N. chief called for a "prompt, thorough, transparent" probe into the circumstances of Khashoggi's death and urged full accountability for those who were involved.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Makini Brice)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 07:05 AM

Also See






Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores