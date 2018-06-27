Football world cup 2018

U.N. says Malian forces executed 12 civilians at a market on May 19

World Reuters Jun 27, 2018 00:07:52 IST

PARIS (Reuters) - Malian forces involved in the fight against Islamist militants in the West African nation arbitrarily or summarily executed 12 civilians in retaliation after one of theirs was killed in an attack, the U.N. mission in Mali said on Tuesday.

The U.N. mission in Mali MINUSMA said it launched the investigation after Malian troops from the G5 Sahel joint task force battalion reportedly killed civilians after a soldier from the unit was shot by an unidentified gunman.

"The MINUSMA investigation concluded that, on 19 May, elements of the Malian battalion ... summarily and/or arbitrarily executed 12 civilians at the Boulkessy cattle market," the statement said, adding that the report of the investigation has been handed to the Malian government.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Alison Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 00:07 AM

