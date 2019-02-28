U.N. says 10,000 Nigerians return from Cameroon to town targeted by armed groups

GENEVA (Reuters) - At least 10,000 Nigerians displaced from the town of Rann by repeated attacks over the past few months returned on Wednesday, the United Nations said, and hundreds more were still on their way from where they had fled to in neighbouring Cameroon.

The returnees were among 40,386 civilians who had fled four attacks on Rann since December, and hundreds more were reportedly still on the road, making their way on foot back to the town, a U.N. humanitarian report said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

