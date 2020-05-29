You are here:
U.N. court postpones Mladic appeals hearings

World Reuters May 29, 2020 00:13:50 IST

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The U.N. court for the former Yugoslavia on Thursday postponed until further notice the appeals hearings of former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic, citing concerns about his health and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mladic, who was sentenced in 2017 to life in prison on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the 1990s war in Bosnia, is recovering from surgery.

Judges cited filings by the court's registrar that Mladic, 78, is "part of a high risk group due to his age and medical history" and said travel and other restrictions made a June 16 start date unworkable.

The appeals panel requested the registry to send a feasibility report every ten days so it can reschedule the hearings "as soon as possible."

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Updated Date: May 29, 2020 00:13:50 IST



